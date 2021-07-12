Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck veered off the road at the intersection of Northwest 34th Street and 39th Avenue, the...
Truck crashes into wall in Gainesville
Poe Springs is closed until this Wednesday, Ginnie Springs in Gilchrist County is closed until...
Flooding effects from Elsa causes some springs closures
Diyonne McGraw
Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat
Pine Ridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Pineridge residents continue to fight for roofs over heads
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry neighborhood
Sinkhole opens up in Newberry

Latest News

Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
Chief Clint Welborn stepped in as interim chief when former Fire Chief Shane Alexander was...
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Ocala Fire Rescue has a new fire chief
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery