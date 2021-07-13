Advertisement

31-year-old man arrested on sexual battery of a minor

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 31-year-old Antron Hutchinson was arrested for sexual battery on a minor at a Gainesville motel.

The report said Hutchinson posed as a 16-year-old online, then paid for an Uber to bring the developmentally disabled boy to the motel where he sexually assaulted him three times.

Officers said the suspect met the boy on Instagram.

Keyunna Massey said she’s temporarily living at the Days Inn on SW 13th St., and hearing about something like this makes her think twice about her safety.

“It scares me a little bit but it also kind of awakens the fact that you need to be parents initially you need to be more aware of what’s going on with your kids, who their kids are talking to, what’s going on on the websites that they’re looking at,” said Massey.

Massey said she feels like social media plays a big part in crimes these days.

“I feel like when it comes to kids and social media there needs to be a block,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Gainesville Police Department said they’re doing what they can to bring justice to the victim.

“Detectives that work here at GPD are looking to what other cases might be open that this individual might have been involved with, other juveniles that he may have assaulted, other individuals that he may have assaulted or battered,” said Graham Glover, a spokesperson for GPD.

Glover said it’s a priority for GPD to not only get suspects off the streets, but to provide victim services to those who need it.

Hutchinson will face charges for sexual battery on a minor, age 12 or older.

