Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone heights residents raise money...
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone Heights residents raise money for 14-year-old with half a heart
This side of NW 70th Avenue has been closed since before the pandemic.
Neighborhood road access dispute reaches peak among recent poor weather conditions
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Diyonne McGraw
Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat

Latest News

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
Reading of the Emmy Award nominations begins
In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor
The state lawmakers took two private jets to drop the Texas House below the minimum number of...
EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?