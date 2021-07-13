Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Crescent City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are dealing with injuries after a shooting this morning in Putnam County.

According to Sheriff’s deputies, the three people were shot around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning near Gunby Court and Walnut Street in Crescent City.

Deputies say one person was found dead at the scene, one was flown in a helicopter to a hospital, and the other was taken in an ambulance.

They say they are searching for a dark colored jeep that was in the area and may be connected to the shooting.

Its license plate reads “Y61 8KY.”

