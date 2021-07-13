Advertisement

Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Crescent City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are dealing with injuries after a shooting this morning in Putnam County.

According to Sheriff’s deputies, the three people were shot around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning near Gunby Court and Walnut Street in Crescent City.

Deputies say one person was found dead at the scene, one was flown in a helicopter to a hospital, and the other was taken in an ambulance.

They say they are searching for a dark colored jeep that was in the area and may be connected to the shooting.

Its license plate reads “Y61 8KY.”

