Donations help send 400 kids to free camp at Cuscowilla Recreation Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kids attending Camp Cuscowilla in Micanopy were excited to enjoy the camp and the center’s new pool, which was free of charge for their families thanks to community donations.

Cuscowilla Recreation Center, formally known as Camp McConnell has gone through many renovations and this summer they welcomed 400 kids to camp for free thanks to a silent auction in June and the Children’s Trust of Alachua County funded by taxpayers.

“To see the community get behind something like this, even though it was so new and kind of in the camping world very late in the game to see the community just get behind it pour all of that love into such a new program,” Cuscowilla manager Lexi Green said. “It’s really awesome and I know the kids have had a blast so far.”

“We love Camp Cuscowilla,” Campers said.

The center was granted more than $2 million for renovations and has only spent roughly $750 thousand so far.

With funds left, more renovations are in store.

“Future renovations are going to take place this fall but it’s going to include things that are behind us as well as our dining hall,” Green said. “We’ll continue to do some renovations on our cabins and get us ready to go for rentals and summer camp next year.”

Volunteer Kathleen Mason said she’s happy that they have the opportunity to engage in positive activities for free this summer.

“Excitement, a lot of energy,” Mason explained the kids’ experience. “A lot of kids are glad to be outside and running around, especially being cooped up in the house most of the year.”

The pool has been open to campers since the end of June but is now open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Green said they hope to send more kids to an overnight camp for free next year.

