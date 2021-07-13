Farm Fact: Grasses produced in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a lot of horses and livestock in North Central Florida and they all have to eat.

In this week’s farm fact our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau tell us about the grasses and legumes produced in the sunshine state.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: North Central Florida Watermelons

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.