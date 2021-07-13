Advertisement

Farm Fact: Grasses produced in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a lot of horses and livestock in North Central Florida and they all have to eat.

In this week’s farm fact our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau tell us about the grasses and legumes produced in the sunshine state.

