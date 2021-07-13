A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is behind bars after a fit of road rage.

According to deputies Joshua Orton became angry with another driver who he alleges was driving dangerously.

The 34-year-old and the driver of the other vehicle eventually wrecked near the 7600 block of West Newberry Road.

Orton then got out of his car and tried opening the driver side door of the other car.

He started beating on it repeatedly.

Once the other driver opened his car, Orton tried tackling him.

Orton is charged with burglary with battery.

