A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is behind bars after a fit of road rage.

According to deputies Joshua Orton became angry with another driver who he alleges was driving dangerously.

The 34-year-old and the driver of the other vehicle eventually wrecked near the 7600 block of West Newberry Road.

Orton then got out of his car and tried opening the driver side door of the other car.

He started beating on it repeatedly.

Once the other driver opened his car, Orton tried tackling him.

Orton is charged with burglary with battery.

