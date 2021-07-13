Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioners vote to increase parking rates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parking in the city of Gainesville is getting more expensive, but not all rate hikes were approved at a special meeting Monday night.

Commissioners are voting to increase rates for parking in some high demand spaces. It’s going from .50 an hour to $1 an hour.

Annual neighborhood parking permit fees will more than double for most categories.

