Gainesville City Commissioners vote to increase parking rates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parking in the city of Gainesville is getting more expensive, but not all rate hikes were approved at a special meeting Monday night.

Commissioners are voting to increase rates for parking in some high demand spaces. It’s going from .50 an hour to $1 an hour.

Annual neighborhood parking permit fees will more than double for most categories.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.