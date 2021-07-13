Governor Ron DeSantis announces increase in funding for civics education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a substantial increase in funding for civics education on Tuesday.
DeSantis announced 106 million dollars will be used to increase civics education, and opportunities for K-12 students across the state to take part in civics-based activities.
A major part of the funding is the creation of the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence. Teachers and educators who get certified will get $3,000 bonuses.
The certification applies to all teachers, not just those in civics.
