Governor Ron DeSantis announces increase in funding for civics education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a substantial increase in funding for civics education on Tuesday.

DeSantis announced 106 million dollars will be used to increase civics education, and opportunities for K-12 students across the state to take part in civics-based activities.

A major part of the funding is the creation of the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence. Teachers and educators who get certified will get $3,000 bonuses.

The certification applies to all teachers, not just those in civics.

