Marion Cultural Alliance works on new pictorial book

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This week the Marion Cultural Alliance announced that they are working on a new photography coffee-table book, which will showcase the arts, history, culture, and nature of Marion County.

The book is titled ‘Ocala-The Art of Community’.

The book will be comprised of different stories from sponsors, businesses, artists and others in the community.

A focus group will also be formed to take tours of the community and decide what aspects of north central Florida would be best to include in the publication.

“We’ll have a lot of people involved in the creative development of it, photography, local artist on the cover, and then all kinds of businesses and organizations featured throughout,” Margaret Spontak, who is heading up the book project, said.

But this will take some time. The book is expected to be published next year.

“We love the Asheville model,” Spontak said showing a similar style book, “This particular book, and they do books for Albuquerque, and St. Pete, and they’ve done hundreds of books all over the United States, but this I think will be a good model for us,” she said.

The book will be published by Riverbend books of Georgia.

