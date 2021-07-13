Advertisement

Motion to hire James Coats fails at County Commission Meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

The motion to hire businessman James Coats as the new Economic Development Coordinator failed Tuesday at the County Commission meeting.

Coats is the CEO of Phalanx Defense Systems in Gainesville.

Twenty-five candidates were referred, and further screening took place. Ten years of economic development experience was one of the criteria that helped narrow the list.

County Commissioner Anna Prizzia doubted the transparency and equity of the hiring process, saying, “We had a diverse pool, I asked for the full pool and we had almost half women and almost half BIPOC candidates apply for the job. And yet we only interviewed five white people. And we’re giving the job to someone that does not have the requisite experience.”

Some members of the board expressed concerns that Coats has not worked in this public role before.

County Manager Michele Lieberman says there have been out-of-the-box hires before, and that success has followed.

She also says that “We have a system in Alachua County of checks and balances. Every hire that we have goes through a process. It is reviewed for diversity by Mrs. Chung. She looked at every applicant who was referred and made sure they met the minimum qualifications for the position.”

Commissioners Anna Prizzia and Charles Chestnut IV were the two votes not in favor of hiring Coats.

Commissioner Mary Alford was absent for the vote.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
This side of NW 70th Avenue has been closed since before the pandemic.
Neighborhood road access dispute reaches peak among recent poor weather conditions
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone heights residents raise money...
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone Heights residents raise money for 14-year-old with half a heart
Diyonne McGraw
Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat

Latest News

SUV collides with house in Ocala
SUV driver taken to the hospital after crashing into an Ocala home
SUV collides with house in Ocala
SUV collides with house in Ocala
Motion to hire James Coats fails at County Commission meeting
county commission coats - clipped version
31-year-old man arrested on sexual battery of a minor
31-year-old man arrested on sexual battery of a minor