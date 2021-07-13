Motion to hire James Coats fails at County Commission meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

The motion to hire businessman James Coats as the new Economic Development Coordinator failed Tuesday at the County Commission meeting.

Coats is the CEO of Phalanx Defense Systems in Gainesville.

Twenty-five candidates were referred, and further screening took place. Ten years of economic development experience was one of the criteria that helped narrow the list.

County Commissioner Anna Prizzia doubted the transparency and equity of the hiring process, saying, “We had a diverse pool, I asked for the full pool and we had almost half women and almost half BIPOC candidates apply for the job. And yet we only interviewed five white people. And we’re giving the job to someone that does not have the requisite experience.”

Some members of the board expressed concerns that Coats has not worked in this public role before.

County Manager Michele Lieberman says there have been out-of-the-box hires before, and that success has followed.

She also says that “We have a system in Alachua County of checks and balances. Every hire that we have goes through a process. It is reviewed for diversity by Mrs. Chung. She looked at every applicant who was referred and made sure they met the minimum qualifications for the position.”

Commissioners Anna Prizzia and Charles Chestnut IV were the two votes not in favor of hiring Coats.

Commissioner Mary Alford was absent for the vote.

