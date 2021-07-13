NCFL woman with rare disease makes strides in fitness journey through Orange Theory Fitness classes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida woman with a rare disease is finding strength through her workout class. 53-year-old Shelly Scott lives with Ehlers Danlos syndrome, an illness affecting the flexibility of her skin and joints.

After trying several different gyms and workout classes, she finally found Orange Theory Fitness, a high-energy, full-body workout class that uses monitors to track your heart rate.

“I need someone to push me,” said Scott. “I’m not great at doing at-home workouts. Also, having the heart rate monitor helps me monitor my heart rate since I have an issue with low heart rate and I have to keep an eye on that.”

When Shelly walked into Orange Theory on her first day, she told her fitness coach Cosmo Friou about her condition. He said he immediately went home to do research and come up with a specialized plan for her.

“In the very beginning, we had her come in and plan everything out. What can and can’t she do and how do we modify everything,” said Friou. “It hasn’t now become a matter of can or cannot she do, its a matter of yes she can do it and she can do it in her way.”

Shelly attends classes at least three times a week with her daughter Ellie, who shares the same hereditary syndrome. Inside the Orange Theory studio, you can find Friou cheering the duo on throughout their workout.

“A lot of high impact movements are not good for her, however, in order for her to get better and stronger with this, fitness and strength training is a huge component in helping with this condition,” said Friou. “Not only have we seen her gain strength physically but also the mental side has been the biggest transformation for her.”

Shelly continues improving by even placing third in the 2,000-meter row in her age group.

“It’s a really great place to start wherever you are in your fitness journey.”

