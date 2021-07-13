Advertisement

Patient gets kidney intended for someone else, hospital says

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By WOIO staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a patient received a kidney intended for another person, University Hospitals said in a statement released on Monday.

WOIO reported the kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering “as expected,” according to the statement. The other patient’s transplant surgery was delayed.

Two caregivers are on administrative leave while the hospital investigates.

The hospital said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which organizes the national organ transplant system.

“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care,” the release said. “The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
This side of NW 70th Avenue has been closed since before the pandemic.
Neighborhood road access dispute reaches peak among recent poor weather conditions
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone heights residents raise money...
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone Heights residents raise money for 14-year-old with half a heart
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

Latest News

This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen. A federal judge agreed on...
Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the...
Pope visits young cancer patients ahead of expected release
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison details the circumstances surrounding a...
Baltimore police commissioner describes circumstances of shooting near mall
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST