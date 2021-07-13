Advertisement

St. Johns Water Management District Governing Board votes to keep millage rates the same

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The St. Johns Water Management District Governing Board voted this morning to keep millage rates the same.

The rate is remaining at 0.2287.

It is expected to generate more than $97 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The district covers parts of North Central Florida including Putnam, Marion, Alachua and Bradford Counties.

