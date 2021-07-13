St. Johns Water Management District Governing Board votes to keep millage rates the same

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The St. Johns Water Management District Governing Board voted this morning to keep millage rates the same.

The rate is remaining at 0.2287.

It is expected to generate more than $97 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The district covers parts of North Central Florida including Putnam, Marion, Alachua and Bradford Counties.

