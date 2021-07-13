State Attorney upgrades charges on American Legion shooters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit announced upgraded charges for the three teenagers arrested in connection with the American Legion shooting that happened on June 24.

In a press release from the State Attorney’s Office, officials say 16-year-old Christian Jones fired the shot that killed Christopher Scott. Jones is charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm.

17-year-old Javari Baptiste is charged with attempted second degree murder, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with physical evidence.

RELATED STORY: Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting

17-year-old Jarquez Mitchell is charged with attempted second degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

14-year-old Jakaren Ford’s charges were not upgraded. Gainesville Police investigators say Ford was not directly involved in the shooting. Ford and Baptiste fled the scene in a stolen car the night of the shooting. Ford was charged with accessory after the fact.

TV20 is following this developing story and will bring you the latest updates on air and online.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.