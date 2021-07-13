Advertisement

State Attorney upgrades charges on American Legion shooters

American Legion
American Legion
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit announced upgraded charges for the three teenagers arrested in connection with the American Legion shooting that happened on June 24.

In a press release from the State Attorney’s Office, officials say 16-year-old Christian Jones fired the shot that killed Christopher Scott. Jones is charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm.

17-year-old Javari Baptiste is charged with attempted second degree murder, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with physical evidence.

RELATED STORY: Two more teens arrested in American Legion party shooting

17-year-old Jarquez Mitchell is charged with attempted second degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

14-year-old Jakaren Ford’s charges were not upgraded. Gainesville Police investigators say Ford was not directly involved in the shooting. Ford and Baptiste fled the scene in a stolen car the night of the shooting. Ford was charged with accessory after the fact.

TV20 is following this developing story and will bring you the latest updates on air and online.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
This side of NW 70th Avenue has been closed since before the pandemic.
Neighborhood road access dispute reaches peak among recent poor weather conditions
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone heights residents raise money...
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone Heights residents raise money for 14-year-old with half a heart
Diyonne McGraw
Diyonne McGraw files motion to return to her school board seat

Latest News

Marion Cultural Alliance works on new pictorial book
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend - clipped version
This week the Marion Cultural Alliance announced that they are working on a new photography...
Marion Cultural Alliance works on new pictorial book