SUV driver taken to the hospital after crashing into an Ocala home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Ocala, an SUV driver crashed through the wall of a home this afternoon.

Fire rescue crews say it happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of SE 14th St. and 22nd Ave.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.

