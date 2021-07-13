SUV driver taken to the hospital after crashing into an Ocala home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Ocala, an SUV driver crashed through the wall of a home this afternoon.

Fire rescue crews say it happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of SE 14th St. and 22nd Ave.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.

