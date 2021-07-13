Advertisement

UPDATE: Capitol riot suspect to be released from jail on Wednesday

The first capitol riot suspect from North Central Florida is set to be released from jail in...
The first capitol riot suspect from North Central Florida is set to be released from jail in two days.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV 20 News update the first Capitol riot suspect from North Central Florida is set to be released from jail in two days.

Michael Curzio of Marion County, pleaded guilty on Monday to the misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry. The 35 year old will have officially served six months in jail on Wednesday, following his arrest on January 14th. Three other charges against him were dropped. Curzio is also paying $500 to help repair damage to the Capitol Complex, he previously served time behind bars for attempted murder.

Five other North Central Florida residents face charges related to the riot.

