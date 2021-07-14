American Rescue Plan increases child tax credit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Rescue Plan increased the child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17 and to $3,600 for children younger than 6.

Sean Shaw: “This is transformational tax relief to hard working parents.”

Families will receive half the money over a period of six months, and see the remainder on their 2021 tax return.

Pastor John Newman : (The sanctuary at Mt. Calvary, Jacksonville) “For so many working families, it may be insignificant to others, but to them $250 or $300 a month is extremely important.”

The stimulus will inject $150 billion into the economy nationwide and an estimated 132,000 Florida children will benefit from the payments.

US Rep. Darren Soto (Florida’s 9th congressional district): “And what’ll that mean? it’ll mean we’ll cut child poverty, possibly as much as in half.”

Families can opt out of the monthly payments if they’d rather receive a lump sum credit on your 2021 income taxes.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell: former Florida congresswomen (2019-2021):

“What are some factors that families should consider when making that decision?”

Mucarsel-Powell: “Families need to think about whether right now they have the income that is needed to pay for their basic necessities.”

Jake Stofen stand-up: “It’s too late to opt out for the july payments if you haven’t already. You have until August 2nd to opt out for next month’s payment, but once you opt out you can’t opt back in.”

The Biden administration and democratic lawmakers are hoping the new child tax credit formula won’t be a one-off occurrence.

The american families plan would make the changes permanent.

