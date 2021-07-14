Advertisement

Ocala Fiber Network wins smart city award

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is being recognized for its Fiber Network. Ocala Fiber Network is a winner in the digital equality and accessibility in the annual Smart Cities North America Awards.

Before the pandemic, Ocala Fiber Network turned it’s electric utility’s fiber-optic network into a municipal broadband service. During the pandemic free wifi was installed in school parking lots to help with distance learning.

Winners will be honored at an event in October in Nation Harbor, Maryland.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
property fraud
Florida man faces 114 charges in alleged $2 million unclaimed property fraud scheme
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
NCFL counties to receive infrastructural funding as part of state’s $29 million grant program...
NCFL counties to receive infrastructural funding as part of state’s $29 million grant program for small, rural communities
NCFL counties to receive infrastructural funding as part of state’s $29 million grant program...
NCFL counties to receive funding for infrastructure improvements
OFN wins smart city award
OFN wins smart city award