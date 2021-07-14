Ocala Fiber Network wins smart city award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is being recognized for its Fiber Network. Ocala Fiber Network is a winner in the digital equality and accessibility in the annual Smart Cities North America Awards.

Before the pandemic, Ocala Fiber Network turned it’s electric utility’s fiber-optic network into a municipal broadband service. During the pandemic free wifi was installed in school parking lots to help with distance learning.

Winners will be honored at an event in October in Nation Harbor, Maryland.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.