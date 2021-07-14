DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many Ocala residents are coming to grips with a scary situation that unfolded Tuesday night.

Parts of their neighborhood were blocked off by police investigating a shooting.

DEVELOPING | We are learning new details from last nights shooting at Carriage House Townhomes. Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. He is expected to survive. @WCJB20 @ocalapd pic.twitter.com/yAwgK5ogBZ — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) July 14, 2021

Gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m..

“When officers arrived, they found one male victim that was juvenile that had multiple gunshot wounds,” OPD Public Information Officer, Jeff Walczak said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The gunman shot several bullets causing damage to windows and walls.

Tonight at 8:30, Ocala police responded to a shooting at Carriage House Townhomes. One victim was shot, but is expected to survive. This is an ongoing investigation. @WCJB20 @ocalapd #shootinginvestigation pic.twitter.com/1xiHlt3aIh — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) July 14, 2021

Markeshia Jackson’s home was damaged. Her family was at home during the time of the incident.

“Yes, this is scary. I’m worried for my family being here, especially the safety concerns,” Jackson said.

Flashing blue and red lights filled the neighborhood until 11:30 p.m. .

“I’m concerned because they’re children. To think that they have to resort to weapons to solve problems or whatever is really sad,” Alma Fuentes who lives in the complex, said.

This is still an active investigation.

Carriage House Townhomes employees were out Wednesday as well helping fix property damaged by the bullets.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.