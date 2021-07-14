Florida Highway Patrol investigates cause of semi-truck roll-over containing toxic materials

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A flipped semi-truck off of US 301 in Bradford County has kept the road closed off nearly all morning into the early afternoon as fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Bradford County worked to clear the scene of the accident.

“Upon arrival, we did find a tanker rolled over that was containing some hazardous materials,” said Bradford County Fire Division Chief, Ben Carter.

To be specific, the KC Industries truck held ferric sulfate, which is an acid harmful to people, the environment and aquatic life.

“Which is a type of acid, added Carter. “It was corrosive material based on the type of hazmat placard that was on the truck as well as the type of actual tank that it was being carried in and so we identified that pretty quick off.”

The call for the flipped semi reached Bradford Fire rescue at 7:45 in the morning. With the help of Gainesville Fire Rescue, Bradford County Fire crews identified the acid and found no leaks from the fallen semi.

The truck full of toxic materials is still on the scene. US 301 Southbound heading toward Alachua County is open again. NB is expected to open back up in a few minutes. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/BZbY1KhImn — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) July 14, 2021

“They came and checked the tank,” mentioned Carter. “Initially, we did not see any leaks but we just wanted to be extra careful so we had them come out and they checked the tank for any leaks. There was a little bit of damage to the tank but no leakage and so they did determine that it was safe and so everything’s good there. We do have a sand truck on standby from our public works department.”

Florida Highway Patrol is taking the lead on this open investigation that left the unidentified driver of the semi-truck dead.

