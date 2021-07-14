Former Gator Kyle Pitts returns to Gainesville for kids football camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At one point in his life, Kyle Pitts was a youth attending a football camp. On Tuesday, the cleat was on the other foot.

Pitts, the First Team All-American tight end last fall for the Florida Gators and the fourth overall pick by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, was back in Gainesville to host a football camp for kids aged 6 to 16. It was a non-contact, no pads clinic aimed at raising interest in football at an early age.

Pitts appreciates being able to be back in the city that cheered his success. Last season, Pitts caught 12 touchdown passes in eight games for the Gators and cracked the top ten of Heisman Trophy voting.

“it’s definitely special because this is the town that backed me here in Gainesville,” said Pitts. So just to give back with all these kids it’s pretty good. As a kid I was at someone else’s youth football camp and they gave back so I did the same.”

Pitts recently signed his NFL rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $32.9 million. The Falcons kick off the 2021 season Sept. 12 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

