Gainesville city commissioner disagrees with residential parking permit increase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners voted to raise the pricing on meter and permit parking and one commissioner said now is not the time to hike up permit prices for residents.

While parking garage prices will decrease to 50 cents in Gainesville, city commissioners will be raising meter parking prices from 50 cents to $1 to hopefully free up spaces along the streets.

“So, we really want to encourage people who are going to be parking long term, either for a night out or dinner or something to go to the parking garage,” Commissioner David Arreola said.

While commissioner Arreola was for that increase, he did not agree with the vote to increase neighborhood parking permits because he said residents are recovering financially due to the pandemic.

“I didn’t want to shoulder that on the backs of the residents,” Arreola said.

In Monday’s meeting, Mayor Lauren Poe agreed with the increase to see how it goes.

“We’ll learn if it’s priced too high if we don’t sell all the passes,” Poe said. “I mean that’s simple supply and demand.”

Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos agreed with Poe about supply and demand.

“I personally think that UF charges too low because how many parking spaces you have should be the demand that’s met with that,” Hayes-Santos said.

Arreola said he is thinking about the economy at this time.

“Parking decals at UF are even higher so they are trying to get closer to market rate but like I said I think that as a government we have to be cognizant of when we make these increases, the timing and right now we are in a time of economic hardship, but I just didn’t think it was the right time for the increases,” Arreola said.

Parking decals in some zones will go from $58 to $216 per year.

“In some cases they are going up by several hundred percentage points,” Arreola said.

Tod Arias lives here in midtown and said they pay almost $100 just to park at their own apartment. Even though they don’t have a City of Gainesville permit, they believe the price hike is unfair and feels for those who require one.

“I feel apologetic because I am already living with the situation and I know how it is,” Arias said. “So, I just feel bad for people who have to continue because I know I’m personally moving somewhere else because of the fact it’s getting too burdensome.”

Commissioner Arreola says he does not know when the increases will take effect but believes it will be as soon as possible.

