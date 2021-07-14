Gainesville commissioners approve increase to millage rate
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners have approved a proposed increase to the local millage rate.
With a vote of 5-2, the commission approved the property tax rate hike proposal. Commissioners Gail Johnson and Desmond Duncan-Walker voted no.
The new rate of 5.5 is an increase of more than 0.2 percent.
TRENDING STORY: “The murder charge is critical”: American Legion Post shooting suspects facing new charges
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.