Gainesville commissioners approve increase to millage rate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners have approved a proposed increase to the local millage rate.

With a vote of 5-2, the commission approved the property tax rate hike proposal. Commissioners Gail Johnson and Desmond Duncan-Walker voted no.

The new rate of 5.5 is an increase of more than 0.2 percent.

