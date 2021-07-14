Advertisement

Gainesville commissioners approve increase to millage rate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners have approved a proposed increase to the local millage rate.

With a vote of 5-2, the commission approved the property tax rate hike proposal. Commissioners Gail Johnson and Desmond Duncan-Walker voted no.

The new rate of 5.5 is an increase of more than 0.2 percent.

