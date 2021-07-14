A Gainesville man found with felony level amounts of drugs is in jail following drug bust

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after police busted a drug manufacturing operation at the home he was staying in.

According to police Thomas Petrick was operating a pill press and selling counterfeit drugs.

They also say the 32-year-old was making crack cocaine and had felony level amounts of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and synthetic marijuana in his possession.

Officers say the drugs were in the same location of the house as children toys.

Petrick is charged with numerous drug trafficking charges as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TRENDING STORY: Doctor threatened with ‘no fly list’ for leaving dirty diaper in airplane trash

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.