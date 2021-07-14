Advertisement

A Gainesville man found with felony level amounts of drugs is in jail following drug bust

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after police busted a drug manufacturing operation at the home he was staying in.

According to police Thomas Petrick was operating a pill press and selling counterfeit drugs.

They also say the 32-year-old was making crack cocaine and had felony level amounts of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and synthetic marijuana in his possession.

Officers say the drugs were in the same location of the house as children toys.

Petrick is charged with numerous drug trafficking charges as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
