Advertisement

Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared. They also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientists said they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding events in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
property fraud
Florida man faces 114 charges in alleged $2 million unclaimed property fraud scheme
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Thomas Petrick
A Gainesville man found with felony level amounts of drugs is in jail following drug bust
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands