NCFL counties to receive infrastructural funding as part of state’s $29 million grant program for small, rural communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is pumping millions of dollars into infrastructure improvements in North Central Florida as part of Desantis’ recently announced $29 million grant program for small and rural communities.

Alachua will receive $700,000 to repave streets, while Columbia County is being provided $750,000 to improve housing.

Lake City is also getting $750,000 to build a new fountain in Lake Desoto and make improvements to Wilson park.

Meanwhile, $700,000 is going to Lake Butler to replace two sanitary sewer lift stations. Inglis, on the other hand, is receiving $650,000 to replace roofs on three municipal buildings.

Finally, Worthington Springs is getting $600,000 to make various infrastructural improvements.

