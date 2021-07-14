Advertisement

Newberry 14U softball team World Series bound

Coaches and parents are asking for funding to help pay for trip
Newberry 14U softball team in dugout before practice(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry 14U softball team is heading to Port Saint Lucie this weekend for their first World Series tournament.

The tournament begins Friday and runs for nine more days at Pineapple Park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

This team clinched their ticket to the World Series after becoming State champs in Lake City last month.

Although this team rocks a “Newberry” jersey, this team is actually representing more than just the Newberry area. This team is comprised of girls who attend Trenton, P.K. Yonge, and GHS.

Head Coach John Armitage believes he has a solid group of girls to get the job done down south and is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I am so proud. I am so excited. All the families are ready to go. Its a dream,” said Armitage. “I’ve been doing this for seven years and this is kind of the culmination of it…so it’s great.”

Armitage and parents say if the community can help support this team financially for hotel lodging and food that would be greatly appreciated. The team is just shy of reaching their goal for the hotel fund.

Parents of the girls have set up a venmo and a go fund me site for all that wish to contribute.

Venmo: @newberrybrs

http://gofund.me/c9c6de34.

