Police investigating shooting in Ocala
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is working to learn more about a shooting in Northeast Ocala after multiple gunshots were fired around 8:30 Tuesday evening.
Residents in the area of Carriage House Townhomes are reporting a large police presence in the area.
Ocala police confirm one person was shot and is expected to survive. Forensic units are on the scene.
