Advertisement

Suspended police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURTIS BAY, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police said a Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his teenaged stepson.

The 15-year-old’s body was found in upstairs attic crawlspace last week.

Police say the death of Dasan Jones was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

Suspended officer Eric Banks has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Banks had been in custody since he was charged with trying to disarm a police officer after Jones’ body was found.

His wife’s request for a protective order was granted the same day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
property fraud
Florida man faces 114 charges in alleged $2 million unclaimed property fraud scheme
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Thomas Petrick
A Gainesville man found with felony level amounts of drugs is in jail following drug bust
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead