‘Protect Our Neighborhoods’ working to improve beautification of Dunnellon

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Road repairs, land use and discussions on a new police station are all hot topics in Dunnellon.

At the city council meeting on Wednesday, a group called “Protect our Neighborhoods” made an argument for how it’s helping with the beautification needs of the city.

They also announced the results of a survey they produced (which hasn’t been done since 1970), ranking the community’s priorities on five different city projects.

“Our goal is to educate the residents of Dunnellon and the voters of Dunnellon in a transparent way about what’s going on in the city. Try to get feedback on the voters on what they would like to see happen in our city,” said Juliane Mendonca with Protect our Neighborhoods.

The group is hoping this survey will start what they call ‘a new vision’ for Dunnellon.

