UF researchers using artificial intelligence to develop treatment to prevent dementia

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF researchers are developing a method they hope will prevent Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Dr. Ruogu Fang and Dr. Adam Woods are working to personalize brain stimulation treatments to make them as effective as possible.

They’re using artificial intelligence to help them reach their goal.

“Actually we can leverage this current technology of artificial intelligence and deep learning to look at the entire brain as a whole,” said Dr. Fang, principal investigator in the research.

Doctor Fang said using a conventional method for a treatment like this would be weak, but AI transforms their work.

“We can also predict who will respond and how we can change the stimulation method in the precision dosing we are paving the pathway to,” she said.

Dr. Woods said because no brain is the same, not everyone will respond the same way.

“We can specifically state where the electrodes go on the head, how much current has passed through those electrodes, to optimize how well we can improve their cognition and then potentially prevent or offset the onset of dementia later in life,” said Woods, principal investigator.

Woods said he’s noticed more people worry about cognitive decline as they get older.

“If we can change that, improve that, then we have the ability to help people live healthier longer and that’s our hope.”

Fung and Woods said the best way for people to prevent dementia on their own, is by staying active both physically and mentally.

