University of Florida researchers send experimental plants on Virgin Galactic spaceship

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A piece of North Central Florida went up with billionaire Richard Branson on his space flight. Virgin Galactic’s spaceship was carrying experimental plants sent by University of Florida researchers.

The goal is to observe how the zero-gravity environment affects plant cells and to develop protocols for “human-tended” sub-orbital flights. Funded by NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program, it was the only experiment onboard the ship when it took off Sunday.

UF researchers Anna-Lisa Paul and Rob Ferl have been working for more than two decades to understand plant gene expression in microgravity.

“This was a first-of-its-kind experiment that will reveal new insights into how terrestrial organisms perceive the transition into the novel environment of space,” said Paul.

The tubes were retrieved shortly after the spaceship landed. They’ll be studied further in their lab in Gainesville.

