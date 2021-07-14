Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Peculiarities of Invertebrates

In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, we learn that, sometimes, having no backbone is a good thing.
In this week's Wildlife Wednesday, we learn that, sometimes, having no backbone is a good thing.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, we learn that sometimes, having no backbone is a good thing.

Our friends at the Florida Museum of Natural History join us to talk about interesting invertebrates.

