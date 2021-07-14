Advertisement

Zunino, Guerrero Jr. lead AL to All-Star Game victory, 5-2

American League's Mike Zunino, of the Tampa Bay Rays, watches his solo home run leave the park...
American League's Mike Zunino, of the Tampa Bay Rays, watches his solo home run leave the park during the sixth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) -Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admired his 468-foot screamer for a moment before bouncing into his triumphant home run trot at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger crushed a slider from Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes in the third inning that almost cleared the left field bleachers at cavernous Coors Field.

Gone in a heartbeat.

NL shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. immediately put his glove on his head and slowly turned around to watch the ball leave the yard.

“Wow,” Tatis said. “It was a moonshot. It was something impressive. He’s been doing it all year. Why not show it off here?”

Guerrero, whose father homered off Brad Penny in the 2006 All-Star Game, put the American League ahead 2-0 with the shot into the last row. The AL won its eighth straight All-Star Game 5-2. Guerrero added an RBI groundout and was voted game MVP.

Former Florida Gator Mike Zunino of the Tampa Bay Rays homered for the AL as well to make the score 5-1 in the sixth inning. Zunino also threw out a runner attempting to steal in the ninth inning.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Guerrero has 28 homers in 2021 and leads the AL in both RBI’s and batting average.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Bridge in Gainesville neighborhood collapses due to flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
This side of NW 70th Avenue has been closed since before the pandemic.
Neighborhood road access dispute reaches peak among recent poor weather conditions
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone heights residents raise money...
“It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone Heights residents raise money for 14-year-old with half a heart

Latest News

Citizens Field, Tues.
Former Gator Kyle Pitts returns to Gainesville for kids football camp
National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, holds the champions trophy after winning...
Former Gator Pete Alonso repeats as MLB Home Run Derby champion
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) during an NCAA baseball game against North Florida on...
Seven Gators chosen on day two of MLB draft
The Russell Report
The Russell Report: A pre-season look at some of the SEC’s football teams