Zunino, Guerrero Jr. lead AL to All-Star Game victory, 5-2

DENVER (AP) -Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admired his 468-foot screamer for a moment before bouncing into his triumphant home run trot at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger crushed a slider from Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes in the third inning that almost cleared the left field bleachers at cavernous Coors Field.

Gone in a heartbeat.

NL shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. immediately put his glove on his head and slowly turned around to watch the ball leave the yard.

“Wow,” Tatis said. “It was a moonshot. It was something impressive. He’s been doing it all year. Why not show it off here?”

Guerrero, whose father homered off Brad Penny in the 2006 All-Star Game, put the American League ahead 2-0 with the shot into the last row. The AL won its eighth straight All-Star Game 5-2. Guerrero added an RBI groundout and was voted game MVP.

Former Florida Gator Mike Zunino of the Tampa Bay Rays homered for the AL as well to make the score 5-1 in the sixth inning. Zunino also threw out a runner attempting to steal in the ninth inning.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Guerrero has 28 homers in 2021 and leads the AL in both RBI’s and batting average.



