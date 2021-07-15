13 year old boy arrested after he beat a cat to death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested after Marion County Deputies say he beat a cat to death.

The teenager is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, which is a felony. They say he confessed to investigators that he stole a neighbor’s cat, keeping it in a trash can for several days then he slammed the animal on the ground multiple times until it died.

He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice before being released to his parents.

