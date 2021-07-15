Advertisement

13 year old boy arrested after he beat a cat to death

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested after Marion County Deputies say he beat a cat to death.

The teenager is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, which is a felony. They say he confessed to investigators that he stole a neighbor’s cat, keeping it in a trash can for several days then he slammed the animal on the ground multiple times until it died.

He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice before being released to his parents.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

property fraud
Florida man faces 114 charges in alleged $2 million unclaimed property fraud scheme
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
red tide
Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried urges Governor Desantis to announce state of emergency over Red Tide

Latest News

Teen arrested after he kills a cat
Teen arrested after he kills a cat
Residents ranked five projects that were of most importance.
“Protect Our Neighborhoods” hopes survey gives Dunnellon residents a voice
Grand Jury indicts suspects in the three separate murder cases of Delia Young, Makiya Ford, and Tyerune Blocker
Gainesville city commissioner disagrees with residential parking permit increase
Gainesville city commissioner disagrees with residential parking permit increase