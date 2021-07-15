$44 million is coming to Florida schools, including schools in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY (WCJB) - The federal government is directing $44 million to vulnerable schools in Florida, and some of that money is coming to North Central Florida.

Four schools in Alachua County are receiving money including Caring and Sharing Learning School, Idylwild Elementary, Joseph Williams Elementary, and Lake Forest Elementary.

In Marion County, Oakcrest Elementary will get funds.

Each school will get tens of thousands of dollars to increase staff pay, buy new materials, and hire new employees.

