$44 million is coming to Florida schools, including schools in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY (WCJB) - The federal government is directing $44 million to vulnerable schools in Florida, and some of that money is coming to North Central Florida.

Four schools in Alachua County are receiving money including Caring and Sharing Learning School, Idylwild Elementary, Joseph Williams Elementary, and Lake Forest Elementary.

In Marion County, Oakcrest Elementary will get funds.

Each school will get tens of thousands of dollars to increase staff pay, buy new materials, and hire new employees.

