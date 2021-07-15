Alachua County Pets: Sugar, Hayden, and Mimi

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Sugar lives up to her name. She’s sweet but also shy and will hide when she hears loud noises.

Hayden is a mild-mannered doggo. She’s quiet and likes to just chill out. She also likes hugs.

Finally, we have Mimi. She is white on one side and brown on the other but either side is equally loveable.

If you want to come to meet a new friend dog and puppy adoptions are $40. Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

