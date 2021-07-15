Alachua County Senior Center reopens after being closed for a year due to COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many Gainesville seniors are in better spirits now that they’re able to meet in the Alachua County Senior Center again.

You may remember the “Gator Whittlers,” a wood carving group that was meeting outside for months while the senior center was closed due to COVID-19.

Many of the members, including Roger Cox, grew frustrated watching the state reopen, but the senior center remain closed.

He said meeting outside became more and more difficult as the summer heat got more intense.

“It was getting so hot outside under the shelter that we just couldn’t stand it,” said Cox.

Cox said being back in the building, face-to-face makes all the difference.

“Oh it’s absolutely fabulous... There is so much camaraderie, there is so much participation back and forth, and people are just happy to be back inside where we can really enjoy it.”

The Gator Whittlers aren’t the only group excited to be back at the senior center. The Quilters of Alachua County said they’re hoping to pick up right where they left off.

“Some of these ladies we’ve not seen for the entire COVID time, so this is wonderful,” said Anna Rasmussen, a member of the quilting group.

The quilters said they aim to make more than 250 quilts, tote bags, and pillowcases for charity organizations.

“It’s community service, so a sense of community helps when you can be together simultaneously rather than just dropping things off,” said Carol Wilkerson with The Quilters of Alachua County.

The senior center is also offering classes again like dance, exercise, and technology help.

The decision to reopen came from both the City of Gainesville and UF Health.

