An accidental fire destroys a pole barn near Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire destroyed a pole barn in North Alachua County Wednesday.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue, they along with the LaCrosse Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the barn on Northwest 166th Avenue, they found two sheds on fire that had a boat, vehicle and a power pole inside.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby mobile home.

They believe the cause of the fire was an accident.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

