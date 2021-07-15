Authorities arrest a man fleeing to the Mexican border in connection to a fatal shooting in Putnam County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting three people in Putnam County on Tuesday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, authorities in Missouri arrested Francisco Arroyo as he was making his way to the Mexican border.

One man was killed in the shooting.

Another is in critical condition.

