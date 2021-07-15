Caught on camera: Two men steal three flags from the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for thieves who have stolen three flags from the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters.

It happened not once but twice when the thieves were caught on camera stealing flags from the VFW. The first was the POW flag around Memorial Day Weekend at 3:36 a.m.

Eugene Perrino Sr. the Quartermaster of the headquarters describes the scene.

“I want to say the middle-aged gentleman was caught on camera and he took the POW/MIA flag off of our flag pole, left the ropes hanging, and took off.”

The second time was on July 5 when a younger man stole both the American flag and the Florida state flag.

“It didn’t make me feel real good I spent 22 years in the military serving my country and you take the American flag from anywhere it’s disgusting,” said Perrino.

So the VFW installed new cameras in hopes no one will steal again.

“I could just say smile you’re on candid camera and we will prosecute.”

The VFW expects to have all four flags flying again soon.

