Advertisement

Caught on camera: Two men steal three flags from the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters in Ocala

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for thieves who have stolen three flags from the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters.

It happened not once but twice when the thieves were caught on camera stealing flags from the VFW. The first was the POW flag around Memorial Day Weekend at 3:36 a.m.

Eugene Perrino Sr. the Quartermaster of the headquarters describes the scene.

“I want to say the middle-aged gentleman was caught on camera and he took the POW/MIA flag off of our flag pole, left the ropes hanging, and took off.”

The second time was on July 5 when a younger man stole both the American flag and the Florida state flag.

“It didn’t make me feel real good I spent 22 years in the military serving my country and you take the American flag from anywhere it’s disgusting,” said Perrino.

So the VFW installed new cameras in hopes no one will steal again.

“I could just say smile you’re on candid camera and we will prosecute.”

The VFW expects to have all four flags flying again soon.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

property fraud
Florida man faces 114 charges in alleged $2 million unclaimed property fraud scheme
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Officials say the victim found is a juvenile male. He was taken to an area hospital for...
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Ocala injures boy

Latest News

Dunnellon woman files complaint against tattoo shop, video shows employee denying access to...
Dunnellon woman files complaint against tattoo shop, video shows employee denying access to service dog
Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old
Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old
Caught on camera: Two men steal three flags from the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters in...
Caught on camera: Two men steal three flags from the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters in Ocala
Sapphire wears a vest when it's time to work and there's a reason for the colors.  "It does...
Dunnellon woman files complaint against tattoo shop, video shows employee denying access to service dog