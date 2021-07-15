Columbia County Report: Lake City Council Members discuss city manager job, city hall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Ami Fields has held the interim city manager seat for nearly a month in Lake City. Despite her appointment, city officials are starting their process to find a permanent person.

“I’m going to work with her, she’s going to work with me,” said Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt. “We’re going to get things done.”

Lake City council members voted three to two in approving a motion to find an outside hiring firm to find candidates for the city manager position. It will be mayor Witt’s job to find a suitable agency.

“That’s what the community wants,” added Witt. “And that’s what we’ve done every time I’ve been involved except years ago they did place somebody in that I wasn’t in necessarily favor of doing it that time but we need to start the process. The process is going to take several months at best.”

In the July 12 city council meeting, some community members and council members argued against the decision.

“And I hate the issue she’s facing now with not given the amount of time she needs to succeed,” said Activist Sylvester Warren.

He’s just one resident who did not agree with the failed motion to give interim city manager 6 months before the hiring process started. Warren and a number of residents who agree with him blame council member Eugene Jefferson for voting against that motion.

“He needs to answer to the community which he serves because the community which he serves has asked him to give Ms. Fields that opportunity to succeed and therefore since he decided not to for whatever reason that we’re going to be at his house,” added Warren.

Jefferson hasn’t responded to emails and calls to his office on the matter as the community plans a protest outside of his home Friday evening.

In regards to searches, the hunt for a new city hall location may be coming to a close.

In the same July 12 meeting, Interim City Manager Fields gave an update on relocating city hall. Fields said their original plan to renovate city-owned property such as the Girl’s Club or to use land donated by the Lake Shore Hospital Authority will break their budget.

The tentative new plan is to renovate the old Columbia County bank as the new city hall. Mayor Witt said whatever is decided has to be cost-effective and not temporary.

“And one of my goals is something that will last, not something that we’re going to outgrow in a short time,” said Witt. “But the other issue is budget, we only have so much money to do this and we’re trying to build another fire station west of town. So it’s about balancing the budget, balancing with what property we have and trying to look to the future.”

Once a final plan for city hall is proposed and approved, part of the plan is to sell the old city hall building. Lake City council members next meet Monday evening to advance both issues.

