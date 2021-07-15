Advertisement

COVID-19 infections growing among staff at Levy County Jail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEVY CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Levy County Jail is continuing to grow among staff members.

According to a sheriff’s office official, since Tuesday, 21 staff members have been tested for the virus and two have come back positive. That puts the total number of positive cases among staff at 10.

“Yesterday, we are very thankful we didn’t have any positive results with the inmate population. Our staff population is a little bit different. We have quite a few people out right now suffering with the virus,” said LCSO’s Lt. Scott Tummond.

Of the 150 staff members, nearly half have been tested for the virus. Six inmates have tested positive.

Testing continues for both inmates and staff.

