COVID-19 infections growing among staff at Levy County Jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Levy County Jail is continuing to grow among staff members.

According to a sheriff’s office official, since Tuesday, 21 staff members have been tested for the virus and two have come back positive. That puts the total number of positive cases among staff at 10.

“Yesterday, we are very thankful we didn’t have any positive results with the inmate population. Our staff population is a little bit different. We have quite a few people out right now suffering with the virus,” said LCSO’s Lt. Scott Tummond.

Of the 150 staff members, nearly half have been tested for the virus. Six inmates have tested positive.

Testing continues for both inmates and staff.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.