Dunnellon woman files complaint against tattoo shop, video shows employee denying access to service dog

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Service animals are becoming more prominent in public places-- but not always welcomed.

“I have a service animal as a disabled veteran, and you’re telling me that she can’t be in here,” Ann-Marie Bortz said on cell phone video she took.

The Air Force veteran took the video after she said she went to Tattoo Gallery of Ocala to ask about an appointment.

She was looking at wall art after being told walk-ins were not accepted when this video was taken.

On the video, the man who told Bortz he was the owner said her service dog was not allowed in the tattoo shop.

“I’ve had her for eight years, and she is my everything. You know people don’t understand what we go through with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Bortz said.

State statutes say a person with a disability has a right to bring their service animal into a place of public accommodation - which could be an amusement park, grocery store or other place where the general public is invited.

“So if like a manager says you can’t be in here or kicks them out of the store that’s illegal,” I asked attorney Barb Page, “That is, that potentially is a violation of the ADA yes,” she said.

Page is an attorney with Disability Rights Florida and is not associated with the case, but gave us insight on laws related to service animals.

“The service animal does not have to wear a vest or collar that identifies it as a service animal. The only thing the dog has to do to comply with under the Americans with Disabilities Act or the ADA, is that the dog has been trained specifically for the person for disability and is trained to do a task or a job,” Page said.

Miniature horses can also be trained as service animals.

Sapphire wears a vest when it’s time to work and there’s a reason for the colors.

“It does keep her safe because like I said when she’s on the ground and you can see she’s small, and people don’t normally see her, you’re going about living life up here at your height,” Bortz said.

The Tattoo Gallery of Ocala told us they have the utmost respect for our veterans and even offer them special discounts.

Owner and Manager Christina Allan gave us this statement:

“Tattoo gallery of Ocala has the utmost respect for our brave men and women who have and continue to serve our great country. This is why we offer a military discount as a small thank you. The service woman who visited our studio was only turned away because we did not have availability for tattoos, not because of her service animal. We welcome service animals with their owners at scheduled appointments and do what we can to accommodate.”

Bortz said she’s filed a complaint with the ADA and is searching for an attorney.

