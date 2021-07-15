Grand Jury indicts suspects in the three separate murder cases of Delia Young, Makiya Ford, and Tyerune Blocker

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For three separate cases, Spring Term Grand Jury members in Alachua County returned True Bills for the suspects accused of killing Delia Young, Makiya Ford, and Tyerune Blocker.

The Grand Jury determined there was enough evidence to charge Marian Williams, 57, and Valerie Young, 52, in the death of 13-year-old Delia Young. The child was reported missing on May 15th and her body was found discarded in a field on June 2nd. Delia’s guardian, Marian Williams, was arrested after confessing that the girl was dead and accusing her sister, Valerie Young of beating the child.

Both Williams and Young are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of neglect of a child with great bodily harm, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest without violence, and false reports to law enforcement authorities regarding a capital felony. No bond is issued.

Jermaine Williams,19, was indicted by the Grand Jury on the charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Makiya Ford at Eastwood Meadows Apartments on Southeast 43rd Street on June 17th. Williams was an ex-boyfriend of Ford and the father of her child. After the shooting, he reportedly threw out the clothes he was wearing at the time and got rid of the handgun he used. Ford had previously filed an injunction against Williams, and it was granted in October 2020 and was in effect through October 2022. No bond is issued.

The Grand Jury returned a True Bill indicting two of the three people initially arrested in the death of 44-year-old Tyerune Blocker. Doug Heath, 36, and Martesha Johnson, 30, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Investigators said they were targeting Johnson’s ex-boyfriend but mistakenly shot and killed Blocker who was near the intended victim. A third person, Jasmine Webb, was initially arrested. No bond is issued for Heath and Johnson.

