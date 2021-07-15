La Nina watch issued by Climate Prediction Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Last Thursday, the Climate Prediction Center issued a La Nina watch. This watch is based on the trends of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, according to CPC climate scientist Michelle L’Heureux.

She says, “The tropical Pacific is average, and we expect that to continue into the fall, September, October, and then there’s a 55% chance of a transition in the fall to La Nina.”

La Nina conditions occur when sea-surface temperatures are half-a-degree Celsius (.5 a degree C) below the normal for three straight months. Sea-surface temperatures along the Equator in the east Pacific are noticeably cooler than in the west Pacific.

Tradewinds along the Equator help create a current that travels from east to west.

This shift in ocean temperatures influences our weather pattern in North Central Florida.

Jason Hess says one of the impacts is, “a potential for a lengthening of the hurricane season into the October and even November months where we have tropical systems that form in the Atlantic and the Gulf that may impact the Southeast U.S.”

Hess also mentioned that the winter months have potential to be drier than normal here in North Central Florida.

