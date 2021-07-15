Advertisement

Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Briell Vickers was killed at the 15,500 block of Southwest 46th Circle around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the 21-year-old in a car with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they are currently searching for a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

TRENDING STORY: 13 year old boy arrested after he beat a cat to death

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

property fraud
Florida man faces 114 charges in alleged $2 million unclaimed property fraud scheme
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials flips on U.S. Highway 301, driver confirmed dead
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
A fit of road rage lands one man in jail in Alachua County
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
Alachua County hopes to reopen Northwest 39th Avenue by the weekend
red tide
Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried urges Governor Desantis to announce state of emergency over Red Tide

Latest News

$44 million is coming to Florida schools, including schools in North Central Florida
$44 million is coming to Florida schools, including schools in North Central Florida
$44 million is coming to Florida schools, including schools in North Central Florida
$44 million is coming to Florida schools, including schools in North Central Florida
Authorities arrest a man fleeing to the Mexican border in connection to a fatal shooting in...
Authorities arrest a man fleeing to the Mexican border in connection to a fatal shooting in Putnam County
An accidental fire destroys a pole barn near Alachua
An accidental fire destroys a pole barn near Alachua