Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Marion County.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Briell Vickers was killed at the 15,500 block of Southwest 46th Circle around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the 21-year-old in a car with a gunshot wound.
Deputies say they are currently searching for a person of interest in connection to the shooting.
