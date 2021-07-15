Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Briell Vickers was killed at the 15,500 block of Southwest 46th Circle around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the 21-year-old in a car with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they are currently searching for a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

