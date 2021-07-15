Advertisement

“Protect Our Neighborhoods” hopes survey gives Dunnellon residents a voice

Residents ranked five projects that were of most importance.
Residents ranked five projects that were of most importance.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - At the Dunnellon City Council meeting a group called “Protect Our Neighborhoods” announced the results of a survey.

Voting residents ranked five projects in this order: repairing roadways, river protection, business district appearance, a new police station, and increase spending on recreational areas.

Juliane Mendonca with Protect Our Neighborhoods said the survey helps give the residents a voice.

“In some senses, they weren’t surprised about the outcomes and neither were we. I think just living in Dunnellon we know what’s important to the people, but we really feel like this is going to have some accountability.”

Councilwoman Anita Williams thinks some residents didn’t have all the information needed for the survey.

“And I can’t help but wonder thinking about that survey how many people are aware of the conditions, really aware of the conditions of the police department,” said Williams.

Robert Brady a professional engineer evaluated the police station yesterday. Listing countless reasons the station is unfit to work in.

He said the station could be retrofitted for less than $400,000.

Vice Mayor Valerie Hanchar added the council has already been making improvements.

“The city council has already been working on many of those projects before even this council was on. so a lot of those items were kind of checked off the list.”

In the future “Protect Our Neighborhoods” hopes to do more surveys.

