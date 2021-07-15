Advertisement

Train collides with postal service van in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A CSX train collided with a postal service van in Marion county Thursday afternoon.

According to Marion Fire Rescue and FHP, the train hit the van in Summerfield near Southeast 147th Place and 70th Avenue Road.

According to FHP, the driver of the van was trying to make a U-turn on the dirt roads but got stuck on the tracks.

While waiting for help to get out, the train hit the van. No injuries were reported and the train has now moved through the area.

